Prince William and Kate’s kids have ‘very close’ bond with cousins

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children have a “very close” bond with their cousins. Mike Tindall, who is married to Prince William’s first cousin Zara Tindall, opened up about his kids’ relationship with the Cambridge children during a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain.

“Our family growth has been quite intertwined with theirs,” Mike said of the Cambridges. “Our kids are very, very close, which is great for the kids that they’re always going to have some cousins and those cousins—are going to be the same age and can grow up with them.”

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids have a ‘very close’ bond with Zara and Mike Tindall’s children

Like William and Kate, Mike and Zara tied the knot in 2011. The Tindalls welcomed their first child, daughter Mia, in 2014. Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess’ eldest child Prince George, whom Zara is a godparent to, was born in 2013.

Both couples now have three children. William and Kate’s daughter Princess Charlotte was born in 2015, followed by Prince Louis in 2018. In addition to Mia, Zara and Mike are also parents to daughter Lena, two, and son Lucas, who was born in March.

©Getty Images



The Tindalls have three children like Prince William and Kate

Following the birth of Princess Charlotte, Mike spoke with HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! about his and the Cambridges’ kids. He said, “They’re all quite close in age and hopefully they’ll grow up as good friends.”

©The Duchess of Cambridge



Mia and Lena (right) were pictured at Balmoral Castle with the Cambridges back in 2018

The Tindall and Cambridge children have been photographed in the past at Princess Eugenie’s wedding and the Burnham Market Horse Trials. After Prince Philip’s death last month, a portrait featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Mia and Lena at Balmoral Castle was released. The picture, taken by Kate in 2018, showed Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren, including Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla Phillips.