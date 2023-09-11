Royal family member reveals the Princess of Wales is competitive about beer pong

It’s no secret that the Princess of Wales is competitive! The royal’s competitive nature was brought up during her and Prince William’s appearance on their cousin-in-law Mike Tindall’s podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. As it turns, Catherine is not only competitive about sports, but also drinking games.

“I’m not going to say you’re uber competitive,” Mike said, before noding that she in fact is. The Princess laughed, “I’m not competitive at all.”

“I’ve seen her play beer pong,” Mike then revealed.

Asked where her competitiveness comes from, Catherine said, “If I asked both my parents, you know, who is the most competitive, I think probably like William and I, they’d sit down for quite a long time arguing who was the most competitive and who was the most sporty of the two of them.”

The Princess noted that as a family they are very active and that her parents always encouraged her to be physically active and sporty. As for whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have taken after their competitive parents, Prince William’s aunt Princess Anne said, “Just a little bit, I would suggest.”

Catherine answered, “What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously very different temperaments and as they are growing and trying out different sports, they’re obviously still really young, it’s gonna be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared on the podcast to mark the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. William and Catherine, who are patrons of the Welsh Rugby Union and the Rugby Football Union, respectively, traveled to France to cheer their teams on over the weekend.