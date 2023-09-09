The sport the Prince and Princess of Wales have recently gotten into

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their loves of sports. The pair both played sports at school growing up and have shown off their athleticism at engagements over the years. These days, the sporty couple has taken up a new activity: paddle tennis.

Catherine made the revelation during an appearance on their cousin-in-law Mike Tindall’s podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. “We’ve recently gotten” into playing paddle, she shared. “Paddle tennis,” William clarified, adding: “It’s great fun.”

The Princess, who admittedly loves all sports, also enjoys “cold swimming.” “The colder the better,” she said.

Of course, the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club is also a fan of playing tennis. Surprisingly, Catherine revealed on the podcast that she and her husband have never been able to finish a game of tennis.

“I don’t think we’ve actually managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us,” she said. Catherine explained, “It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

“It’s who can out mental each other,” William added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Mike’s mother-in-law, Princess Anne, appeared in the special episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby to mark the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Catherine, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, will attend the match between England and Argentina on Saturday in Marseille, while William, in his role as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will watch Wales play Fiji on Sunday in Bordeaux.