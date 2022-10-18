British royal family member wants to be remembered for being ‘respectful and loyal and a good mum’

King Charles III’s niece, Zara Tindall is the face of Musto’s Autumn Winter 2022 Marina Collection. The sailing and outdoor clothing brand tweeted on Monday, Oct. 17: “Introducing Musto ambassador Zara Tindall as the face of our Autumn Winter 2022 Marina Collection. Having worked with Musto in and out of the saddle for the last 15 years, Zara has an eye for style and comfort.”

A new video of Princess Anne’s 41-year-old daughter accompanied the news. In the video, Zara spoke about her family, role model and how she would like to one day be remembered.

The video begins with the Musto ambassador saying, “I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things and I’m very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in. Whether it was the horses or sailing or traveling or, you know, the people we met along the way. I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from, you know, as you go along through life.”

Zara, who shares three children—Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas—with her husband Mike Tindall, revealed that she is “happiest properly at home or with the family, obviously, or traveling.” She added, “I’m happy traveling with the kids and Mike and exploring the world.”

The mom of three shared that if she’s got “something planned it would definitely be outside, either riding or doing some kind of activity like a trip away to Devon or Scotland, where you kind of make sure you’re outside the whole time and they don’t see a phone or an iPad for the whole day and then they can just crash in the evening.”

The equestrian also revealed in the video that her mother is her “role model.” Zara said, “Musto’s always been a part of my mum’s life and then she’s kind of handed it on down to us.” Princess Anne shares her daughter as well as son Peter Phillips with her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips. Queen Elizabeth’s eldest granddaughter admitted that she hopes to be remembered “for being hard working and respectful and loyal and a good mum.”