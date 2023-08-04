Meghan Markle spotted out with Prince Harry ahead of her birthday

Meghan Markle hit the town ahead of her birthday this week. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were pictured on Wednesday leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito, joined by their friend Matt Cohen.

Meghan stepped out wearing a strapless black and white tube dress from Posse paired with black sandals and her hair pulled back into a ponytail, while Harry was dressed in a blue button-down shirt and pants. The outing came days before the mom of two’s birthday. Meghan turned 42 on Friday, Aug. 4.

©Getty Images



Meghan Markle turned 42 on Aug. 4, 2023

The Duke and Duchess appeared in a video earlier this week, congratulating recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, which Archewell Foundation is a founding member of. The initiative aims to support youth and intergenerationally led organizations that are “shaping the responsible technology movement.”

During a call, Harry referenced his children—Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two—telling one recipient, “Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful.”

Meghan added, “They don’t know it yet, but they will!”

The Duke and Duchess reside in Montecito with their young kids. The couple moved to California in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the British royal family. Meghan will reportedly be heading to Europe next month. According to the German newspaper Rheinische Post, the Duchess is set to join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany and will moderate part of the farewell show on Sept. 16. The sixth Invictus Games kick off on Sept. 9—the day after the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.