Queen Letizia’s daughters step out for busy day of engagements

Sister act! Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain made a colorful pair as they stepped out for engagements without their parents on Tuesday. The sisters attended a presentation of the 2023 activities report of the Princess of Girona Foundation and visited the foundation’s headquarters in the city of Girona.

The Spanish Princesses also visited the elBulli1846 museum, where they attended a workshop on innovation and creativity. At the museum, the King and Queen’s daughters were joined by young participants from the FPdGi’s Generación Talento, Generación Propósito and Generación Docentes programs.

Leonor and Sofia both opted for vibrant outfits and lace-up espadrille wedges for their busy day of engagements. The Princess of Asturias, 17, donned an orange midi dress said to be by Lady Pipa, while her 16-year-old sister wore a red ensemble by Sfera.

The sisters are no doubt enjoying quality time together before Sofia leaves Spain for school. In February, it was announced that Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s youngest daughter will begin her studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales this year. Leonor graduated from the school in May and is set to start her three-year military training in August.