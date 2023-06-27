Move over Ted Lasso! Queen Letizia heads to the pitch ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Queen Letizia of Spain is ready for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup! On Tuesday, Her Majesty met with members of Spain’s national soccer team who will be participating in the upcoming tournament.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey



Queen Letizia was presented with a jersey on June 27

The Spanish royal watched a training session with assistant coach Montse Tomé before heading to the pitch (soccer field) to greet players and the coaching staff. During her visit, Letizia was presented with a jersey featuring her name and the number 12, as well as with an armband, which she put on.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s mother, 50, showed off her toned arms on June 27 wearing a ribbed halter top. Letizia paired the chic sleeveless top with white trousers and espadrille wedges.

The Spanish Queen wished the team good luck, telling them via Casa de S.M. el Rey—translated to English—that “the expectation that you generate and the illusion that I hope you feel from so many people who support you, encourage you and wants. And also people who are very sure in this country that you are going to do everything possible to take the shirt of the national team and Spain very far, that you are going to enjoy it and that you are going to do what you know how to do so well, which is play football, football without labels. So, therefore, best of luck.”

“And rest assured that you take to those lands so far away the affection of a whole country that is truly by your side,” Letizia added. “So thank you very much and good luck.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 kicks off on July 20. So far, the United States’ women’s national team has won four titles in the first eight editions of the tournament.