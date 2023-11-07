Crown Princess Mary and Queen Letizia sparkle in tiaras at state banquet

Queen Margrethe II hosted a state banquet in honor of Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia on Monday evening﻿. The Spanish Queen wore her navy Felipe Varela gown with her hair swept up into a ponytail for the occasion. Letizia completed her regal look with the Fleur-de-Lys Tiara, her mother-in-law Queen Sofia’s sapphire earrings and the Order of the Elephant, which Queen Margrethe bestowed on her and King Felipe earlier in the day.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark also dazzled at the banquet held at Christiansborg Palace. The Danish royal recycled the glittering dusty green Lasse Spangenberg gown that she wore for her 50th birthday portraits. Mary paired the pearl embroidered design with the Edwardian Tiara, per The Court Jeweller.

At the banquet, Queen Margrethe spoke about the close relationship between Denmark and Spain, and mentioned Letizia and Felipe’s eldest daughter Princess Leonor, who celebrated her 18th birthday just last week.

“At the same time, there is respect for the Spanish royal house’s important contribution to the anchoring of democracy in the country, and for the fine balance that the Spanish royal house strikes by simultaneously continuing the beautiful rituals of the past and at the same time orienting itself towards the present - and future,” the Danish monarch said in her remarks. “The future, which I am sure also the Spanish Crown Princess Leonor, who has just turned 18, will actively contribute to.”

In his speech, King Felipe called his firstborn Leonor and Mary and Frederik’s eldest son, Prince Christian—who, like the Princess of Asturias, turned 18 in October— the “new generation.” The Spanish monarch said (translated to English), “I would like to reiterate our gratitude, from the Queen and myself, for the formidable hospitality that Denmark offers us through Your Majesty. Also for the opportunity that she gives us to meet again, remembering the proximity and kinship of our families. It is also a reason for shared joy that we witness almost in parallel the important milestone that is the coming of age of Prince Christian and Princess Leonor. They, Prince Christian and Princess Leonor, are the new generation that represents the continuity in the commitment of both parliamentary Monarchies, respectively, with their Nation, their people and their democracy, within the European Union.”

The banquet marked the end of the first day of Letizia and Felipe’s state visit. The Spanish royal couple kicked off their three day-state visit to Denmark on Monday. According to Casa de S.M. el Rey, the trip aims “to give a boost to the bilateral economic relationship in addition to promoting an intensification of the promotion of the Spanish language and culture, as well as taking advantage of the growing interest of the Danes fueled in part by the notable flow of tourists towards” Spain.