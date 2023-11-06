Royal House shares photo from King Felipe’s sweet reunion with godson

King Felipe of Spain reunited with one of his godchildren during his 2023 state visit to Denmark. On Monday, the Danish Royal House shared a snapshot of the Spanish monarch with Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik’s youngest son, Prince Vincent.

His Majesty smiled as he posed with one hand on the 12-year-old Prince’s shoulder at Amalienborg. Alongside the picture, the Royal House wrote (translated to English), “In connection with the official reception of the Spanish Royal Couple at Amalienborg, His Royal Highness Prince Vincent greeted His Majesty the King of Spain, who is the Prince’s godfather🤝.”

King Felipe and Queen Letizia landed in Copenhagen on Nov. 6 to begin their three-day state visit to Denmark. The Spanish royals were welcomed at Copenhagen Airport by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and Princess Benedikte.

©IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images



King Felipe and Queen Letizia kicked off their state visit to Denmark on Nov. 6

According to Casa de S.M. el Rey, King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s state visit to Denmark aims “to give a boost to the bilateral economic relationship in addition to promoting an intensification of the promotion of the Spanish language and culture, as well as taking advantage of the growing interest of the Danes fueled in part by the notable flow of tourists towards” Spain.

In connection with the start of their state visit, Felipe and Letizia were awarded the Order of the Elephant by Queen Margrethe at Christian VII’s Palace on Monday. At the same time, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik were decorated with the Grand Cross of Spain’s Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic.

October was an exciting month for both the Spanish and Danish Royals. Queen Letizia and Crown Princess Mary’s respective firstborns, Princess Leonor and Prince Christian, celebrated their milestone 18th birthdays weeks apart.