The Wales family coordinates for their 2023 Christmas card photo

Say cheese! The Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled their 2023 Christmas card photo—and it’s a departure from previous years. Photographer Josh Shinner captured the black-and-white portrait of the royal couple and their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in Windsor earlier this year. ﻿“Our family Christmas card for 2023 🎄❤️,” the caption alongside the picture reads on the Waleses’ social media accounts.

©Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace via Getty Images



The Wales family’s 2023 Christmas card photo was taken in Windsor

“It’s giving JC Penny! They’re just like us!!!!,” one Instagram user commented on the image. Another wrote, “Such a great photo! ❤️ It reminds me of those black and white shots of Princess Diana with William and Harry.”

Prince William, Catherine and their three kids coordinated in white-button shirts for the photo session. While their Christmas photos in recent years have shown the royal family of five outdoors, their 2023 Christmas picture was shot against a mottled backdrop.

Photographer Josh called the session “one of the most relaxed” sittings. On Instagram, Josh wrote: “It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year. Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I’ve ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children.”

🎄 This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand. pic.twitter.com/nTawKRUAFZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 9, 2023

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also shared their Christmas card over the weekend. The couple opted for a regal portrait from their coronation day. The picture, taken by Hugo Burnand, shows the King and Queen in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace wearing the Imperial State Crown and Queen Mary’s Crown, respectively. The message inside the card reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”