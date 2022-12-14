The Prince and Princess of Wales pose with kids in matching denim for 2022 Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales have unveiled their highly anticipated Christmas card for 2022. The happy family were all smiles posing for the new card, wearing casual outfits and walking around their home in Norfolk, England.

The festive photo shows the Royal couple spending some quality time with their kids, 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis. “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” the caption reads.

©KENSINGTON PALACE





Shot by photographer Matt Porteous, the family decided to wear denim for their Christmas card. Prince William wore dark blue jeans, paired with a navy shirt, and blue sneakers, while the Princess of Wales wore a white elegant blouse, blue skinny jeans and white sneakers.

The family is always changing things up for their Christmas card, as they had a more formal approach for their 2021 card, being photographed on a private trip to Jordan. “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,” they wrote at the time.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were recently captured sharing a sweet moment at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The couple’s official social media accounts shared a batch of behind-the-scenes photos of Prince William and Catherine at the event, including one stunning picture of the pair standing close and exchanging smiles.

“These kind events are always quite nerve-wracking, and there was a sense of relief afterwards. It’s clear the Princess is very proud of what William has achieved with this,” photographer Chris Jackson told PEOPLE of a candid moment of Catherine following a speech given by Prince William.

Chris added, “It’s nice to document these behind the scenes as you get this genuine emotion. They are genuine moments, and she’s clearly proud of him and it’s great to capture the reality of their relationship.”