The Prince and Princess of Wales share sweet moment in behind-the-scenes photo

The look of love! The Prince and Princess of Wales were captured sharing a sweet moment at last week’s Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The couple’s official social media accounts shared a batch of behind-the-scenes photos of Prince William and Catherine at the event, including one stunning picture of the pair standing close and exchanging smiles.

“Wow such a beautiful picture!! There’s so much love between Their Royal Highnesses 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one Twitter user reacted to the photo.

Alongside the images, Kensington Palace wrote, “Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony 🌎🏆 Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!”

Additional behind-the-scenes photos were published by PEOPLE on Dec. 6. “These kind events are always quite nerve-wracking, and there was a sense of relief afterwards. It’s clear the Princess is very proud of what William has achieved with this,” photographer Chris Jackson told PEOPLE of a candid moment of Catherine following a speech given by Prince William.

Chris added, “It’s nice to document these behind the scenes as you get this genuine emotion. They are genuine moments, and she’s clearly proud of him and it’s great to capture the reality of their relationship.”