The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoy family outing to Christmas fair following visit to US

The royal couple reunited with their children after their trip to Boston

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly enjoyed an outing to a Christmas fair fundraiser with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, following the royal couple’s return to the UK.

The Sunday Times reported on Dec. 3 that Prince William and Catherine “flew back home overnight on Friday, and after being reunited with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Saturday morning, they made a family jaunt to the Christmas fair fundraiser at the children’s school, Lambrook.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which took place Dec. 2©WireImage
The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which took place Dec. 2

The Prince and Princess’ children began their studies at Lambrook in September. According to the school’s website, Lambrook’s “main local partner charity for this past year has been charity, The Brett Foundation” and “the Lambrook community has raised money through various initiatives, including a Winter Wonderland Christmas Fair.”

Prince William and Catherine’s children stayed behind as they traveled to the United States for the first time since 2014 for the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards. The royal couple arrived in Boston on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and, according to HELLO!, left following the awards ceremony, which took place Friday, Dec. 2. During their visit, William said (via AP News), “We might come back when it’s a bit warmer. It’s beautiful along the waterfront.”

