The Princess of Wales pays solo visit to Harvard

The Princess of Wales stepped out for a solo engagement in Boston on Friday. Catherine visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is taking place Dec. 2.

During the outing, the royal mom of three spoke with researchers about the advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a promising future for every child.

The Princess looked sophisticated in an Emilia Wickstead houndstooth dress. According to Kensington Palace, “The Harvard Center has long been a friend of The Royal Foundation and more recently The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, supporting with past research on the importance of the early years.”

Catherine launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June of 2021. The Princess visited the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University “as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes.”

The Princess‘ solo engagement came ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony

Like Catherine, Prince William also had a solo engagement on Friday. The heir to the British throne visited the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, where he was greeted by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy, and two of her kids, Jack Schlossberg and Tatiana Schlossberg.