The Princess of Wales looked regal in red on Tuesday evening. Catherine sparkled in a tiara at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6 for the first Diplomatic Reception of King Charles III’s reign.

Tuesday marked the second time that the royal mom of three has worn a tiara this year. Catherine had her first tiara moment since becoming the Princess of Wales last month at a state banquet held for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The King and Queen Consort, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, hosted the Diplomatic Reception in London on Dec. 6. Queen Elizabeth hosted the last Diplomatic Reception back in 2019.

The late monarch was set to host the reception at Windsor Castle months before her passing earlier this year, but it was postponed. In a statement back in February, Buckingham Palace said (via Sky News): “The Queen has accepted the foreign secretary’s advice that the diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 should be postponed.”

The Diplomatic Reception “celebrates the presence in London of one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world.”

Scroll to see photos from this year’s Diplomatic Reception...