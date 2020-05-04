Swedish royals welcome new adorable member to family

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have added a new member to their family. The Swedish royals are the proud owners of a Cavapoo named Rio. The royal pet, who is a cross between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle, has lived with the Crown Princess family at Haga Palace for more than a week now. The Swedish Royal Court formally introduced Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s new pet on Saturday, May 2. “The Crown Princess family presents a new family member: Rio,” the post was captioned.

One of the photos was taken by Crown Princess Victoria. The future Queen snapped a picture of the brown pup strolling the grounds of the palace. A second image featured the royal foursome posing with their new furry family member. Victoria cradled Rio, while a beaming Estelle sat on her father’s knee. Meanwhile, little Oscar was pictured giggling as he stared at the camera.

According to Svensk Damtidning, Rio enjoyed an outing to Haga Park with Victoria and her children last week. An eyewitness told the Swedish news outlet, “It was so cute, Princess Estelle seemed so happy about the puppy and she ran to Victoria several times and patted it.”

©Kungahuset



Princess Madeleine’s dog was seen during an Easter video chat

Per Svensk Damtidning, Princess Madeleine and husband Christopher O‘Neill recently gave their own kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, a dog named Teddy. The royal pet was seen inside the family’s Florida home during the Swedish royals’ digital Easter celebration. At the time, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia participated in a video chat with their children and seven grandchildren, who were all separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.