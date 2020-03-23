Crown Princess Victoria’s children show how to wash hands ‘in times of infection’

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar are model citizens—and royals! As the world continues to take precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s children demonstrated how to properly wash their hands amid the pandemic. In honor of World Water Day on Sunday, the Swedish Royal Court shared new photos of the four-year-old Prince and eight-year-old Princess meticulously washing their hands with soap at Haga Castle. “Today is World Water Day! In times of infection we are all encouraged to wash our hands with soap and water frequently,” the caption read.

“In Sweden, most people have good access to soap and clean water in the tap. But around the world, 785 million people do not have access to clean water. Nor are 3 billion people able to wash their hands with soap and water,” the Swedish Royal Court added. “Today on World Water Day, the Crown Princess couple therefore wants to lift the work that@wateraidis making out in the world's poorest communities to change this.”

©Linda Brostrom, The Royal Court of Sweden



The Swedish Royal Court shared photos of Estelle and Oscar washing their hands

Prince Oscar was pictured receiving some help from dad Prince Daniel, while big sister Estelle washed her hands beside him. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Estelle and Oscar’s grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf shared a message saying, “I and my family are following the development of covid-19 in and out of Sweden very seriously. To you who are now working to prevent and limit the spread of the new coronavirus, and to provide care to the people who are ill, I would like to send a special greeting. Your efforts are important to our country and deeply appreciated by me, my family and everyone in Sweden.”

The Swedish Royal Court previously announced that because of the coronavirus there will be “a great deal of restrictiveness” when it comes to the royal family's travels, and all planned programs will be gradually re-evaluated based on risks and conditions. The Swedish King’s family is “keen” to “limit the spread of COVID-19.”