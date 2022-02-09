Danish royal’s holiday canceled after testing positive for covid

Queen Margrethe II’s winter holiday plans have been canceled. The 81-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening. The Danish Royal House announced the news on Wednesday, revealing that Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law is “displaying only mild symptoms.”

“HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening, Tuesday 8 February 2022,” the press release reads. “The Queen is displaying only mild symptoms and is now residing in Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg.”

©Getty Images



The Danish Queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 8

The Royal House added, “The Queen’s planned winter holiday in Norway, which was to have begun today, is cancelled. The Royal House of Denmark is following guidelines from the health authorities.”

Last January, Crown Prince Frederik’s mother became the first European sovereign to publicly announce that she had received her COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement on January 1, 2021, the Royal House said: “Her Majesty the Queen has today been vaccinated against COVID-19. The queen will be revaccinated in about three weeks.”