Danish royal’s holiday canceled after testing positive for covid
ROYAL NEWS

Danish royal’s holiday canceled after testing positive for COVID

The royal family member ‘is displaying only mild symptoms’

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Margrethe II’s winter holiday plans have been canceled. The 81-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening. The Danish Royal House announced the news on Wednesday, revealing that Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law is “displaying only mild symptoms.”

RELATED:

Crown Princess Mary’s four kids surprised her for her birthday—find out how!

“HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening, Tuesday 8 February 2022,” the press release reads. “The Queen is displaying only mild symptoms and is now residing in Christian IX’s Palace at Amalienborg.”

The Danish Queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 8©Getty Images
The Danish Queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 8

The Royal House added, “The Queen’s planned winter holiday in Norway, which was to have begun today, is cancelled. The Royal House of Denmark is following guidelines from the health authorities.”

Last January, Crown Prince Frederik’s mother became the first European sovereign to publicly announce that she had received her COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement on January 1, 2021, the Royal House said: “Her Majesty the Queen has today been vaccinated against COVID-19. The queen will be revaccinated in about three weeks.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more