A royal couple joined President Biden at the Gridiron Dinner in D.C.

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim of Denmark were among the guests at this year’s Gridiron Club and Foundation Dinner. The royal couple attended the event on March 16 at the Grand Hyatt Washington in D.C.

Days later, the Danish Embassy in the USA shared photos of King Frederik’s brother and sister-in-law at the dinner. Marie looked elegant wearing a sleeveless black gown as she posed with her husband. The Prince and Princess were also photographed with Congressman Steny Hoyer, who is co-chair of the Congressional Friends of Denmark Caucus.

Alongside the images, the embassy wrote: “H.R.H. Brigadier General Prince Joachim and H.R.H. Princess Marie participated in the renowned annual Gridiron dinner which was attended by President Biden, The Vice President, Administration, multiple members of Congress, business leaders and press.”

Joachim and Marie moved to Washington, D.C. last year with their kids Count Henrik and Countess Athena. The Prince is also a father to sons Count Nikolai and Count Felix from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

Joachim began working as the defence industry attaché at the Embassy of Denmark back in September. On his first day, the Danish Royal House shared a picture of the Prince, writing that he “will help strengthen Denmark’s defence industrial cooperation with the USA and Canada in the coming years.”

Joachim returned to Denmark earlier this year for his older brother’s ascension to throne. His and Frederik’s mother Queen Margrethe IIstepped down as Queen on the 52nd anniversary of her accession.