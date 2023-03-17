Royal family officially moving to the US this year

While Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her brood are leaving the states this year, another royal family will be moving to the US. The Danish Royal House announced on March 17 that Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are moving to Washington, D.C. during the summer of 2023. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark’s youngest son is set to begin a new position at the Embassy of Denmark in D.C. on Sept. 1.

“I am proud that I continue to have the opportunity to represent Denmark internationally in the area of security and defence. Transatlantic cooperation is a high-priority area, and I am honored that they have found me qualified for the task,” Prince Joachim said in a statement (translated to English) released by the Danish Ministry of Defense.

©Getty Images



Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are moving to Washington, D.C.

The position is for three years with the possibility of an extension, per the Danish Ministry of Defense. In a press release, the Danish Royal House said that Joachim will begin the “new position under the Ministry of Defence as defence industry attaché at the Embassy of Denmark in Washington, D.C., where The Prince, as Denmark’s representative, will take part in strengthening the defence industrial cooperation with the USA and Canada in the coming years.”

Joachim and Marie moved to France with their two children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, four years ago. The Prince, who is also a father to sons Count Nikolai and Count Felix from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, moved to Paris in 2019 to begin France’s highest-ranking military education course, and in 2020, he started working as defense attaché at the Danish Embassy in the French capital. Joachim told Billed-Bladet in 2022 (translated to English): “It’s a fantastic job, but it stops this summer.”

It was reported last November that the family would be moving to America. Marie addressed the rumor earlier this year, telling Paris Match (translated to English), “Nothing has been confirmed, nothing has been announced, so it’s not from us,” adding, “There are always changes, after the end of something there is a new beginning somewhere.”