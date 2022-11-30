Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C.

According to the outlet (translated to English), “Prince Joachim will start after the 2023 summer holidays, and this probably means that the family will move to the US federal capital during the summer.”

©ADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images



Joachim and Marie currently reside in Paris with their 13-year-old son Prince Henrik and ten-year-old daughter Princess Athena. The Prince, who is also a father to Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, began working in September of 2020 as the defense attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris .

Recently discussing his role with Billed-Bladet, Joachim said (translated to English): “It’s a fantastic job, but it stops this summer.”