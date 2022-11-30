Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C.
According to the outlet (translated to English), “Prince Joachim will start after the 2023 summer holidays, and this probably means that the family will move to the US federal capital during the summer.”
Joachim and Marie currently reside in Paris with their 13-year-old son Prince Henrik and ten-year-old daughter Princess Athena. The Prince, who is also a father to Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, began working in September of 2020 as the defense attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris .
Recently discussing his role with Billed-Bladet, Joachim said (translated to English): “It’s a fantastic job, but it stops this summer.”
The report that the royal couple is moving to the states comes two months after the Danish Royal House announced Queen Margrethe’s decision to change the titles of Prince Joachim’s children. Starting next year, the Prince’s kids “can only use their titles as counts and countess of Monpezat, as the titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued.”
In a statement days later, the Danish monarch said she “made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry. No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation.”