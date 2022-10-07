Prince Joachim speaks with mother Queen Margrethe after decision to change his kids’ titles

Prince Joachim of Denmark has spoken with his mother Queen Margrethe II following the Danish monarch’s decision to change the titles of his children. B.T. revealed on Oct. 7 that Her Majesty’s youngest son met with the Queen while he was in Denmark this week.

The Danish Royal House’s Director of Communications Lene Balleby told B.T. (translated to English), “Yes, it is correct that the Queen and Prince Joachim have spoken together at Fredensborg. Everyone agrees to look forward, and as the Queen herself has expressed, she and Prince Joachim want calm to find their way through this situation.”

Joachim reportedly left for Paris on Thursday, where he resides with his wife Princess Marie and their two children, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena. The Prince is also a father to sons Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

In a previous interview with B.T., which was ﻿published on Oct. 1, Joachim was asked if the Queen had tried to talk with him. At the time, the Prince replied (translated to English): “Unfortunately not,” adding, “It’s also family. Or whatever we want to call it.”

The Danish Royal House announced on Sept. 28 that starting next year, Joachim’s children’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” and they can only use their Count and Countess of Monpezat titles. Joachim, Princess Marie, and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg all spoke out following the Royal House’s announcement. The Danish Queen responded to “strong reactions” to her decision with a statement on Oct. 3.

“In recent days, there have been strong reactions to my decision about the future use of titles for Prince Joachim’s four children. That affects me, of course,” the Queen said. “My decision has been a long time coming. With my 50 years on the throne, it is natural both to look back and to look ahead. It is my duty and my desire as Queen to ensure that the monarchy always shapes itself in keeping with the times. Sometimes, this means that difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment.”

Queen Margrethe continued, “Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family. This adjustment, which I view as a necessary future-proofing of the monarchy, I want to take in my own time.”

The Danish Queen noted that she made her “decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry. No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation.”