Crown Princess Mary talks mother-in-law’s decision to change titles in family

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has commented on her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II’s decision to change Prince Joachim’s children’s titles. The Crown Princess, who is married to Joachim’s older brother Crown Prince Frederik, spoke about the change to her niece and nephews’ titles on Friday as she arrived at the sixth international youth conference “Re-imagine Youth Mental Health” in Copenhagen.

©Getty Images



Prince Joachim’s children are Crown Princess Mary’s niece and nephews

“I can understand that it is a difficult decision to make and a very difficult decision to receive,” Mary told the press (translated to English), according to Billed Bladet.

She added, “Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one. We will also look at our children’s titles when the time comes. Today we do not know what the royal house will look like in Christian’s time, or when Christian’s time begins to approach.”

Mary shares her 16-year-old son Prince Christian, who is second in line to the Danish throne, with her husband. The Crown Princess and Crown Prince are also parents to Princess Isabella, 15, Prince Vincent, 11, and Princess Josephine, 11.

On Sept. 28, the Danish Royal House announced Queen Margrethe’s decision to change the titles of Prince Joachim’s children. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” and they can only use their Count and Countess of Monpezat titles.

In a press release, the Royal House said: “The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years. With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”