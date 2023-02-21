Princess addresses rumor family is moving to USA

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark’s reported move to the states has not yet been confirmed. The Danish Princess addressed the rumor that her family is moving to Washington, D.C. in a recent interview with Paris Match.

“Nothing has been confirmed, nothing has been announced, so it’s not from us,” Marie said (translated to English). “There are always changes, after the end of something there is a new beginning somewhere.”

Joachim began working in September of 2020 as the defense attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris. Last year, he told Billed-Bladet(translated to English): “It’s a fantastic job, but it stops this summer.”

©Getty Images



Prince Joachim shares his youngest kids, Henrik and Athena, with Princess Marie

As for whether Marie will still be in Paris in 2024, she told Paris Match, “I live a bit from day to day, we don’t know yet. It has always been like this.”

B.T. reported in late November of 2022 that Queen Margrethe II’s youngest son had landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. and that he would “start after the 2023 summer holidays, and this probably means that the family will move to the US federal capital during the summer.”

The report came two months after the Danish Royal House announced Queen Margrethe’s decision to change the titles of Joachim’s children. Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena’s Prince and Princess titles were “discontinued” this year and they can now only use their Counts and Countess of Monpezat titles. Joachim shares Henrik and Athena with Marie, and sons Nikolai and Felix with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

Asked by Paris Match if the situation has “calmed down” with her in-laws, Marie replied, “We are a close-knit family and we are doing very well. Thanks.”