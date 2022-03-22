King tests positive for COVID-19

King Harald of Norway has tested positive for COVID-19. The Norwegian Royal Court announced on Tuesday, March 22, that the 85-year-old royal is experiencing “mild symptoms.”

“The king has mild symptoms, and will be on sick leave for the next few days,” the court said. The court also added that King Harald and Queen Sonja’s son Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, 48, will take over the King’s constitutional duties.

©Getty Images



Crown Prince Haakon’s father has tested positive for COVID-19

Both the King and Queen received their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine back in November.

The Norwegian monarchs are scheduled to travel to the UK to attend the Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth’s late husband Prince Philip, who passed away last April. The service is set to take place on Tuesday, March 29, at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Days before being diagnosed with the virus, King Harald attended the Biathlon World Cup in Holmenkollen and visited the UDI’s emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees with his son Crown Prince Haakon.

The King’s granddaughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, tested positive for the virus last August. Crown Prince Haakon later said, according to Royal Central, that his daughter “felt it a little, but she has gotten well again and is up and running again. Nevertheless, this was a reminder to us that the virus situation is not quite over yet.”