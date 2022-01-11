Royal tests positive for COVID-19 one week after his father

Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. In a press release on Tuesday, the Grand Ducal Court said: “Following a self-test which turned out positive, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince placed himself in self-isolation.”

“A PCR test carried out subsequently confirmed the positive result and His Royal Highness remains in isolation, in accordance with the provisions of the amended law of July 17, 2020 on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” the court added.

Prince Guillaume, 40, is “currently symptom-free” and “is doing well,” according to the court. Princess Stéphanie’s husband will resume his duties at the end of his period of isolation.

The Prince’s 66-year-old father Grand Duke Henri tested positive for the virus just last week. On Jan. 4, the court said that the Grand Duke was “showing mild symptoms.”

Guillaume is the latest European royal to test positive. Since the start of the New Year, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel have all contracted coronavirus.