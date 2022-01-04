Another European royal isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden aren’t the only royals who have contracted COVID-19 in the New Year. Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, 66, tested positive for the virus on Jan. 4.

©Getty Images



Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg has tested positive for COVID-19

“Following a self-test carried out today which turned out to be positive, His Royal Highness the Grand Duke placed himself this morning in self-isolation in accordance with the provisions provided for by the Directorate of Health,” the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced on Tuesday.

“A PCR test carried out subsequently confirmed this result and the Head of State is in isolation, in accordance with the provisions of the amended law of July 17, 2020 on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement continued. “The Grand Duke is currently showing mild symptoms and will continue to perform his duties.”

Accueillir 2022 en famille ✨

Très bonne année à tous, remplie de joies et de succès.#happynewyear#familytime #2022 pic.twitter.com/qVPeYGAyGN — Maria Teresa de Luxembourg (@MariaTeresa_Lux) January 1, 2022

The news comes days after the Grand Duke celebrated the New Year with members of his family. On Saturday, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shared photos of herself, her husband and two of their sons. “Welcoming 2022 with the family,” the Grand Duchess wrote alongside the pictures. “Happy New Year to all, filled with joys and success. #happynewyear #familytime # 2022.”