Prince Charles of Luxembourg’s latest milestone revealed in new photos

On the move! It seems Prince Charles of Luxembourg has reached a new milestone. On Tuesday, the Grand Ducal Court shared new photos of Princess Stéphanie and Prince Guillaume’s 17-month-old son from a recent engagement. The pictures show the little royal, who is second in line to the Luxembourgish throne, standing up on his own and walking with help from his doting mother.

“Can’t believe he has grown up so much and can walk now ❤️,” one royal fan commented on the post. Charles was also photographed adorably eating and greeting residents during the engagement.

With their visits to care homes, the royals hope to “ensure the well-being of the elderly, without forgetting to thank the staff for the invaluable support for seniors in their daily life marked by the Covid,” per the Grand Ducal Court.

Charles has accompanied his mom and dad on previous visits to nursing homes. Back in July, the court shared pictures from the royal family’s outings writing: “Our series of visits to Luxembourg care homes continues with these new images. LL.AA.RR. will continue these meetings at the start of the school year.”

Stéphanie and Guillaume’s son celebrated his first birthday on May 10. In an interview with RTL last year, the royal couple called Charles “a sweet and affable baby.” The Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess also “expressed their desire to eventually grow their family,” but said at the time that “they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles.”