Prince Charles of Luxembourg celebrates 1st birthday with new video and photos

Happy birthday, Prince Charles! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg’s little boy celebrated his first birthday on Monday, May 10. In honor of his special day, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared a video featuring “magical moments” from Charles’ birthday photo shoot.

“Discover the magical moments of Prince Charles’ first birthday captured in this little souvenir video!” the caption reads.

The happy little Prince was filmed in the gardens of Château de Fischbach in Luxembourg, playing with gift ribbons and trying some of his birthday cake. Proud dad and mom Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie also appeared in the video with their son.

Ahead of his first birthday, the Grand Ducal Court released pictures of Charles, who is second in line to the Luxembourgish throne. Additional photos were shared on Monday, including pictures of Charles with a rabbit! “Happy Birthday,” the Grand Ducal Court wrote alongside ten of the adorable snapshots. “HRH Prince Charles is celebrating his very first birthday today! For this beautiful event, the Heir Couple is happy to share with you a new series of photos.”

©Grand Duke's Household / Sophie Margue



Prince Charles of Luxembourg celebrated his first birthday on May 10

Charles, whom Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie have previously called “a sweet and affable baby,” was born at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital in 2020. Following the birth of his first child, the Hereditary Grand Duke said, “Today is a wonderful day, for my wife and for myself. And probably the most incredible day that we will have in our life because to be able to greet a child that comes into one’s life is the most magical thing a couple can have.”

Months after Charles’ birth, Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about wanting to expand their family one day. In an interview with RTL last year, the “couple expressed their desire to eventually grow their family, but currently said they were dedicated to enjoying life with little Charles.”

Related Video: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign Loading the player...