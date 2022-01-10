Royal couple tests positive for COVID-19 again

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have contracted COVID-19 again. The future Queen, 44, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, while the royal’s husband, 48, subsequently tested positive on Sunday.

The Swedish Royal Court revealed that the Crown Princess “has cold symptoms but is otherwise well.” Meanwhile Daniel “has very mild symptoms.” The Prince is also said to be “well.” Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s parents are both fully vaccinated.

Victoria and her family began isolating at home following her positive test result. After Daniel tested positive, the royal court noted that “in accordance with current rules of conduct, the entire Crown Princess family is already in quarantine at home at Haga Castle.”

The Crown Princess’ parents tested positive days before she did

Victoria and Daniel tested positive for COVID-19 last March. News of the couple contracting the virus again comes days after the court announced that the Crown Princess’ parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, who are both fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19.