Swedish royal couple tests positive for COVID-19

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have tested positive for COVID-19. The Swedish Royal Court announced the news on Thursday. In a press release, the court said, “On Wednesday, March 10, DD.KK.HH. The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel in quarantine after the Crown Princess showed cold symptoms. The Crown Princess couple has today been found infected by covid-19.”

©Anna-Lena Ahlström, The Royal Court of Sweden



Per the court’s statement on Facebook, Victoria and Daniel are “showing slight symptoms, but feeling well according to circumstances” and “immediately after the sickening, Crown Princess, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were quarantined in the home.”

The Crown Princess Couple’s diagnosis was announced on the same day that members of the Swedish royal family honored victims of the pandemic. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, who is expecting her third child, stepped in for Victoria and Daniel, who were originally supposed to attend.

Princes Gabriel and Alexander’s parents joined King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the service held at Drottningholm Palace’s chapel. Sharing a photo on Instagram of a lit candle, Carl Philip and Sofia wrote, “Today is the anniversary of the first reported death of covid -19 in Sweden. Then followed a time we think few expected. During the evening’s memorial service which was broadcast on@svt we honor those who have fallen victim to the pandemic, their relatives and those who have worked tirelessly to keep healthcare and society going.”