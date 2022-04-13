Prince Albert tests positive for COVID-19 again

Prince Albert of Monaco has contracted COVID-19 for a second time. In a press release shared on Wednesday, April 13, the Prince’s Palace announced “that H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Asymptomatic, His state of health inspires absolutely no concern. He works remotely, in permanent contact with the members of His cabinet, His government as well as with His close collaborators,” the palace added. “This period of isolation will be adapted to the health rules in force.”

©Getty Images





Albert first tested positive for COVID-19 back in March 2020. Several months later, the Prince spoke about his experience with the virus in an interview with PEOPLE. “There were times during the day when it just hit, but not like the kind of drowsiness you feel after a heavy meal. It was really just an experience of physical fatigue, like the kind that comes on when you’ve done too much or when you’re coming off an illness,” he said. “This virus stays with you quite a while.”

Prince Charles, who first tested positive for the virus not long after Albert in 2020, was diagnosed with COVID-19 for a second time in February 2022. Less than a week later, the Prince of Wales’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive. That same month (Feb. 2022), Queen Elizabeth was also diagnosed with COVID-19. During a video call in April, Her Majesty said (via Reuters): “It does leave one very tired and exhausted doesn’t it, this horrible pandemic?”