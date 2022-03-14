Princess Charlene ‘happily’ reunites with her family in Monaco

Princess Charlene is back in Monaco! The Princely Palace announced on Saturday that Prince Albert’s wife has returned to the principality, where she’s reunited with her family.

“As a result of Princess Charlene’s encouraging recovery and Her doctors’ approval, Their Serene Highnesses are delighted to announce that the Princess will now continue Her convalescence in the Principality, with Her Husband and children by Her side,” the palace said in a statement.

©Eric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco



Princess Charlene (pictured in November 2021) has reunited with her family in Monaco

“Consequently, Princess Charlene has already returned to Monaco where She has been happily reunited with Her family and loved ones. The next few weeks should allow for Princess Charlene to further strengthen Her health, before gradually resuming Her official duties and commitments,” the statement continued.

The palace shared that Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother “looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques” as soon as her “health is strong enough.” The palace also noted that “in order for Princess Charlene to achieve a full recovery and as She still needs peace and calm, The Princely Couple therefore asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected.”

News of Charlene’s return came ahead of her husband’s 64th birthday on Monday (March 14). Back in November, Albert told PEOPLE that Charlene was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.” Earlier that month, the Princess returned to the principality after spending several months “grounded” in Africa due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May 2021.

In February 2022, Albert revealed to Monaco-Matin that his wife was “doing much better.” At the time he said, “I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon.”