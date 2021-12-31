Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella join older brother and sister in sweet sibling photo

Prince Albert’s eldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi spent quality time with her younger half-brothers and half-sister this year! Jazmin, 29, shared a﻿ sweet snapshot of herself with her siblings, Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, Prince Jacquesand Princess Gabriella, in a year in review video, which she posted on Instagram Thursday.

©Instagram via Jazmin Grace Grimaldi



Jazmin included a photo of her siblings in her year in review Instagram video

Jazmin smiled brightly in the picture sitting between her little sister Gabriella and brother Alexandre. Alongside the video, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wrote: “Oh, the places you’ll go. Shining on through to 2022. A year in review. Happy anew to You !”

Jazmin is Albert’s eldest child. The Prince shares his daughter with Tamara Rotolo. Jazmin’s half-brother Alexandre, whose mother is Nicole Coste, a former flight attendant, was born in 2003. The Prince welcomed his youngest children, Gabriella and Jacques, with his wife Princess Charlene in 2014.

Jazmin appears to have a close relationship with her brothers and sister. Earlier this month, she marked Jacques and Gabriella’s seventh birthday with a tribute. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful brother Jacques and sister Gabriella. May each year bring you more joy, health, happiness and fun! Wish I could be there to celebrate both of you Xoxox love , your big sis.”