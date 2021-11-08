Princess Charlene returns to Monaco: See photos from the royal family’s reunion

Princess Charlene is back in Monaco! The royal mom of two finally returned to the principality on Monday, Nov. 8, after spending the last several months in South Africa. The palace shared photos from Charlene’s reunion with her husband Prince Albert and six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, along with a message that read: “On Monday November 8 in the early morning, HSH Prince Albert II, accompanied by HSH Princess Stéphanie as well as Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella welcomed HSH Princess Charlene in the Principality of Monaco. A reunion filled with joy and emotion.”
One photo showed Princess Charlene sweetly hugging her husband and six-year-old twins. The former Olympic swimmer was pictured wearing a face mask in the pictures with her family.
Charlene had been grounded in Africa since contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection back in May. In June, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced that the royal’s medical team had instructed Charlene not to travel back to Monaco because she still had to undergo and recover from more procedures. The royal underwent her final operation on Oct. 8.
Charlene told radio host Mandy Wiener in July, “This is the longest period I’ve actually been away from Europe and my children.” Prince Albert, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella traveled to Africa to visit Charlene in August. On Instagram at the time, Charlene wrote: “I am so thrilled to have my family back with me❤️.”
Prior to leaving from King Shaka International Airport, Charlene, who was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Africa, said, “It has been, obviously, a very challenging time to be here, but at the same time it has been wonderful being back in South Africa.”
She continued, “I’d like to thank the doctors in South Africa who’ve done a tremendous job in helping me and I’m so looking forward to getting back to my children. And thank you, South Africa. Thank you, everyone, and God bless you.”