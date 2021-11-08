Princess Charlene returns to Monaco: See photos from the royal family’s reunion

Princess Charlene is back in Monaco! The royal mom of two finally returned to the principality on Monday, Nov. 8, after spending the last several months in South Africa. The palace shared photos from Charlene’s reunion with her husband Prince Albert and six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, along with a message that read: “On Monday November 8 in the early morning, HSH Prince Albert II, accompanied by HSH Princess Stéphanie as well as Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella welcomed HSH Princess Charlene in the Principality of Monaco. A reunion filled with joy and emotion.”

Prince Albert, Princess Stephanie, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella welcomed Princess Charlene back to Monaco

One photo showed Princess Charlene sweetly hugging her husband and six-year-old twins. The former Olympic swimmer was pictured wearing a face mask in the pictures with her family.

The royal mom of two returned to Monaco on Nov. 8

Charlene had been grounded in Africa since contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection back in May. ﻿In June, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced that the royal’s medical team had instructed Charlene not to travel back to Monaco because she still had to undergo and recover from more procedures. The royal underwent her final operation on Oct. 8.