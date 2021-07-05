This is the ‘greatest gift’ Prince Albert and Princess Charlene can receive for their 10th wedding anniversary

It’s been ten years since Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco tied the knot. For well-wishers looking to celebrate the royal couple’s milestone anniversary with a gift﻿, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s parents are instead encouraging them to donate to or support their foundations.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco got married in 2011

“Your gifts and contributions, support, and trust have enabled our foundations to achieve many of our goals. All of this would not have been possible without you. The greatest gift you can give us is to help someone else by supporting our foundations,” Princess Charlene said in a statement shared by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa (PCMFSA).

The PCMFSA added, “HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene are committed to making a difference in the world through their foundations and wish to thank everyone for their continued generosity, support, and trust in them.”

Charlene, who is recovering in Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection, celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary apart from Prince Albert last week (July 1). In a tribute on her personal Instagram, the mom of two wrote: “To all our families, friends and loved ones. Thank you for your love and support, and for the generosity we have received during this decade of our marriage. With gratitude, we are able to continue our work through our foundations. Thank you for the anniversary gifts, for your generosity, and trust. With all our love and respect ❤️ MERCI.”

Last month, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced that the Princess’ medical team instructed the royal not to travel back to Monaco as Charlene still had to undergo and recover from more procedures. “This year will be the first time that I’m not with my husband on our anniversary in July, which is difficult, and it saddens me,” she said in a statement at the time. “However, Albert and I had no choice but to follow the medical team’s instructions even though it is extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me.”

Charlene continued, “My daily conversations with Albert and my children help immensely to keep my spirits up, but I miss being with them. It was special to have my family visit me in South Africa, and it was truly wonderful seeing them. I can’t wait to be reunited with them.”