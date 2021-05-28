Princess Charlene of Monaco reflects on ‘emotional’ experience in Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s recent trip to Africa was an “emotional” experience. The former Olympic swimmer, 43, returned to her homeland this month for a wildlife conservation mission that included rhino conservation work. During her trip, which began as an opportunity for the mom of two to engage with some of her foundation’s initiatives, Charlene’s “heart was touched by the plight” of the rhinos. Prince Albert’s wife took part in rhino monitoring and tracking, as well as a White Rhino dart and dehorning exercise while staying at Thanda Safari in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The Princess also supported a South African anti-poaching unit.

Princess Charlene of Monaco supported a South African anti-poaching unit during her trip

“This entire experience moved me,” said the Princess. “I connected with amazing people and spoke to the local trackers and anti-poaching units who all have an incredible passion for protecting our rhinos and environment.”

She continued, “It filled me with immense joy to reconnect with the African people and spirit again. I was fascinated to learn more about the area’s history and culture. How fitting to rediscover my love for Africa at a place aptly named Thanda, meaning ‘love’ in the Zulu language!”

Last week on her personal Instagram, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother shared photos from her trip, including an image of a rhino being dehorned. In a new press release, Princess Charlene explained, “The experience was very emotional. I experienced first-hand the anguish and distress of the rhinos when we have to dehorn them, so poachers don’t slaughter them. I want to do all that I can to protect the rhinos, including raising funds to protect them and educating my children and others about rhino conservation.”

The royal mom of two said that she wants to do all that she can to protect rhinos

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa has announced a partnership with the Thanda Foundation Trust to support Rhino preservation. “By protecting the rhinos, we’re conserving their habitat, which is beneficial for people and wildlife, supporting our local communities, and ensuring a legacy for future generations,” Charlene said.

“The rhinos cannot speak for themselves, but we can speak on their behalf,” concluded HSH Princess Charlene. “I urge every African and wildlife protector around the world to reconnect and get involved.”