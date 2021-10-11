Princess Charlene of Monaco’s final operation ‘went very well’

Princess Charlene of Monaco’s recent operation “went very well,” a palace source told AFP on Saturday. The royal’s procedure, which was performed under general anaesthetic, was “the last she had to undergo following her ENT infection,” the source said, adding that Charlene would “be under observation for 48 hours.”

Princess Charlene of Monaco's operation on Oct. 8 reportedly 'went very well'

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced on Friday that the royal mom of two’s “final operation” was set to take place Oct. 8. The former Olympic swimmer, 43, has been in Africa since contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection back in May.

Charlene said earlier this year that she would be grounded in South Africa until the end of October. “Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” she told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener in July. “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.”

The royal contracted a severe ear, nose, and throat infection back in May

Ahead of Charlene’s final procedure, Prince Albert shared an update on his wife, who was rushed to the hospital last month after collapsing due to complications from her infection. “She is better, it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her,” the Prince said in an interview with RMC radio. “She is still in South Africa but will be back very soon, we have to take stock with the doctors in a few days.”