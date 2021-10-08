Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final’ operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”
“The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation wishes her the best with this final operation and her recovery process,” the statement concluded.
Days before her latest procedure, the royal mom of two shared a picture of herself seated at a table smiling. “God Bless ❤,” she simply captioned the post.
In June, the Princess’ foundation announced that Charlene had undergone an operation and would be “undergoing multiple, complicated procedures after contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May.”
Charlene underwent a four-hour operation under general anesthesia on Aug. 13. The Princess was rushed to the hospital in September after collapsing due to complications from her ENT infection.
Prince Albert recently shared an update on his wife in a new interview with RMC radio. “She is better, it was also complicated for her because different problems affected her,” Grace Kelly’s son shared. “She is still in South Africa but will be back very soon, we have to take stock with the doctors in a few days.”
Charlene said in July that she would be grounded in South Africa until the end of October. “Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” she told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener at the time. “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.”