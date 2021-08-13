Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo 4-hour operation

The Palais Princier de Monaco has confirmed that Princess Charlene of Monaco is having surgery on Friday. In a statement, the palace said, “HSH Princess Charlene is scheduled to undergo a four-hour operation today, Friday, August 13, under general anesthesia.”

©Getty Images



Princess Charlene had an operation on Aug. 13

“HSH Prince Albert and Their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella will join Her during Her period of convalescence,” the statement continued.

Following the operation, the palace released a message from Albert, which read: “The intervention went well, Princess Charlene is resting and we are thinking fondly of Her.”

Charlene, 43, previously revealed that she was due for another medical procedure. The royal, who has been unable to return to Monaco, has been recovering from an infection in Africa.

“Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” she told South Africa Radio 702 host Mandy Wiener last month. “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.”

©Getty Images



The royal mom of two contracted an infection earlier this year

In June, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa announced that the former Olympic swimmer would be “undergoing multiple, complicated procedures after contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection in May.” The Princess was unable to return home to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary with husband Prince Albert in July. The royal’s medical team had instructed Charlene not to travel back to Monaco because she still had to undergo and recover from more procedures.

“This year will be the first time that I’m not with my husband on our anniversary in July, which is difficult, and it saddens me,” she said in a statement at the time. “However, Albert and I had no choice but to follow the medical team’s instructions even though it is extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me.”