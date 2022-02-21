Prince Albert hopes wife Princess Charlene will be ‘back in the Principality very soon’

Prince Albert of Monaco has shared a new update on his wife Princess Charlene. The 63-year-old royal revealed to Monaco-Matin last Thursday (Feb. 17) that Charlene, 44, “is doing much better.”

“I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon,” Albert added.

©Eric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco



Prince Albert revealed that his wife Princess Charlene is ‘doing much better’

Charlene to returned to Monaco in November after spending several months “grounded” in Africa due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May 2021. Less than two weeks after his wife’s return, Albert told PEOPLE that Charlene was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.”

At the time, the Prince revealed to the magazine that Charlene “was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

Last month, the Palais Princier shared that Charlene’s convalescence was “progressing in a satisfactory and very encouraging way.” However, the palace noted that the Princess’ recovery as well as the follow-up of her dental care would still “take several weeks.”