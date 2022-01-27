Princess Charlene of Monaco misses family engagement

Princess Charlene of Monaco did not join her family at this year’s Sainte Dévote festivities. The Palais Princier explained the royal mom of two’s absence while sharing an update on her health on Thursday.

“The convalescence of H.S.H. Princess Charlene is currently progressing in a satisfactory and very encouraging way. Her recovery as well as the follow-up of Her dental care still having to take several weeks, the Princess will unfortunately not be able to attend the festivities of the Sainte Dévote this year,” the palace statement translated to English reads.

Princess Charlene did not attend this year’s Sainte Dévote festivities

“With Her husband H.S.H. Prince Albert II, She wholeheartedly joins forces with all Monegasques and residents on the occasion of these celebrations. As soon as Her health permits, it will be with joy that the Princess will once again share moments of conviviality with them,” the statement continues. “During this period, the Royal Couple asks that their privacy and that of their children continue to be respected.”

Back in November, Prince Albert told PEOPLE magazine that his wife was receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.” Charlene returned to Monaco in November after spending several months “grounded” in Africa due to a severe ear, nose and throat infection that she contracted in May 2021.

Princess Caroline joined Prince Albert, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on the palace balcony on Jan. 27

While Charlene, who turned 44 on Jan. 25, was not on hand for the traditional Saint Dévote celebrations, Albert and his seven-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, were joined by the Prince’s sister Princess Caroline and nephew Louis Ducruet at the boat burning ceremony on Wednesday. Caroline stepped out again on Thursday for mass at the Monaco Cathedral, and also appeared on the palace balcony with her brother, nephew and niece.

Jacques’ navy blazer with a red contrast trim on Jan. 27 complemented his twin sister’s red and blue dress, which was accessorized with a pearl headband. Meanwhile, Albert coordinated with his young son and daughter sporting a blue suit and red tie.