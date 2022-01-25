Charlotte Casiraghi hits Chanel runway on a horse!

Horseback riding down the runway! Charlotte Casiraghi made an appearance during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show modeling a black tweed jacket while on horseback.

©WireImage



Charlotte Casiraghi rode a horse during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show on Jan. 25

Tuesday’s show at Le Grand Palais Ephemere in Paris﻿ opened with a short film featuring the 35-year-old royal equestrian. Charlotte, who is a Chanel ambassador, then rode a horse onto the actual runway.

Leading up to the show, the French fashion house shared teasers of the film, which was shot by Xavier Veilhan﻿. “Embodying the harmonies between horse and rider, CHANEL ambassador and distinguished horsewoman Charlotte Casiraghi wears a black tweed jacket from the CHANEL Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection on horseback, in a short film by Xavier Veilhan,” one teaser was captioned on Instagram.

©WireImage



Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter is a skilled horsewoman

Charlotte’s husband Dimitri Rassam, as well as her mother-in-law Carole Bouquet were in attendance for the royal’s runway moment on Jan. 25.

Prince Albert’s niece is a skilled horsewoman. Back in 2013, Charlotte told Harper’s Bazaar that horses have had “an important role in my life since childhood.” She shared, “They gave me the energy to move forward, the ability to fight, giving me a rare confidence and invaluable strength. They taught me great humility too.”