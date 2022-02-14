The Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19

The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week after her husband Prince Charles. On Monday, a Clarence House spokesperson said (via ITV), “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines.”
Camilla’s COVID diagnosis comes days after the Prince of Wales tested positive for a second time. Clarence House revealed on Feb. 10 that the Duchess, 74, had “routinely tested negative” that day and that she was “on a separate series of engagements from the Prince of Wales.” The night before Charles, 73, tested positive, he and Camilla attended a reception to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust.
In February 2021, it was announced that both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Princes William and Harry’s father contracted the virus for the first time in March 2020, prior to getting vaccinated.
Last week, it was reported that Charles had seen his 95-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth two days before his recent positive test result. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, a palace source said that Her Majesty was not displaying any symptoms, but that the situation would continue to be monitored.