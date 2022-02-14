The Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19

The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week after her husband Prince Charles. On Monday, a Clarence House spokesperson said (via ITV), “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines.”

Camilla’s COVID diagnosis comes days after the Prince of Wales tested positive for a second time. Clarence House revealed on Feb. 10 that the Duchess, 74, had “routinely tested negative” that day and that she was “on a separate series of engagements from the Prince of Wales.” The night before Charles, 73, tested positive, he and Camilla attended a reception to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust.

©Clarence House





In February 2021, it was announced that both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Princes William and Harry’s father contracted the virus for the first time in March 2020, prior to getting vaccinated.

Last week, it was reported that Charles had seen his 95-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth two days before his recent positive test result. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, a palace source said that Her Majesty was not displaying any symptoms, but that the situation would continue to be monitored.