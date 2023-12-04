Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary appear in new festive video with their kids©Dennis Stenild, Kongehuset ©
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary appear in new festive video with their kids

The Crown Prince Family is spending Christmas in Denmark this year

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

The tree has been trimmed at Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg! On Monday, Dec. 4, the Danish Royal House shared a video of Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik decorating their Christmas tree with their children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

“Christmas greetings from the Crown Prince family, who the other day decorated the family’s Christmas tree in the Hall of Knights in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg 🎄,” the caption reads.


The festive video on Instagram, set to Frank Sinatra’s rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” shows the Crown Prince Family placing ornaments and candles on their tree, and Frederik and his eldest child, Christian, up on a ladder. Mary, who looked cozy chic in a sweater, was also filmed petting her family’s border collie.

While the royal family of six celebrated the holidays in Mary’s native Australia last year, they will spend Christmas Eve this year with Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, at Marselisborg Palace.

The upcoming holidays will be a reunion for members of the Danish royal family. Her Majesty’s younger son Prince Joachim, who moved to the United States this year, as well as his wife Princess Marie and their two kids, Count Henrik and Countess Athena, are set to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with the Danish Queen and the Crown Prince Family. Count Felix, Joachim’s son from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Fredriksborg, will join his royal relatives on Dec. 25, while his older brother Count Nikolai will spend the holiday abroad.

