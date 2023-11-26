Not far from Rockefeller Center is another tree-mendous Christmas tree on display in the courtyard of the Lotte New York Palace. To complement the re-opening of the courtyard, the Palace has also welcomed an outdoor bar (open Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.) that serves hot chocolate, hot buttered rum, Hennesy hot toddy, plus holiday cookies. Inside the luxury Manhattan hotel, visitors will find the Gingerbread Palace in the Grand Lobby and a holiday holiday martini served in the Gold Room. Special visitors will also be dropping by the hotel on Madison Avenue during the month of December. Take pictures and meet the Radio City Rockettes on Dec. 2, 9, and 16 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., while Santa will be at The Palace Dec. 3, 10, and 17 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.