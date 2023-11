How to watch 24 hours of ‘Elf’ and more Christmas movies this holiday season

Just like Buddy the Elf, TBS and TNT will be spreading holiday cheer this season with their “Winter Break” programming! The Warner Bros. Discovery brands, as part of an annual tradition, will be hosting 24-hour marathons of beloved Christmas films, including Elf, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. TBS and TNT will also be airing other holiday films like The Polar Express and A Christmas Story throughout November and December.

Since there’s no place like ho-ho-home for the holidays, plan a festive movie night in with TBS and TNT. Mark your calendars, because here is their holiday movie lineup:

24-Hour marathons:

Elf

Starts Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m. until Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TBS

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Starts Saturday, November 25 at 10 p.m. until Saturday, November 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT

A Christmas Story

Starts Sunday, December 24 at 8 p.m. until December 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TBS and TNT

Complete TBS and TNT holiday movie schedule:

A Christmas Story

TBS

Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday December 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT

24-hour marathon starts Sunday, December 24 at 8 p.m.

TNT

Monday, November 13 at 8 pm.. ET/PT

Tuesday, November 14 at 3 p.m. ET / 12pm PT

Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 5:33 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, December 18 at 7:45 p.m. ET/PT

24-hour marathon starts Sunday, December 24 at 8 p.m.

A Christmas Story Christmas

TBS

Saturday, December 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Monday, November 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 7:33 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, December 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

8-Bit Christmas

TBS

Saturday, November 25 at 8 p.m. & 10:15 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 10:15 p.m. & 2:45 a.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 16 at 10:07 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Monday, December 18 at 9:45pm & 2:45am ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 10pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 24 at 6:45pm ET/PT

Elf

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 5 p.m. & 10 p.m. ET/PT

24-hour marathon starts Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m.

TNT

Sunday, November 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, November 13 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

Monday, November 27 at 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 30 at 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. ET/PT

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday November 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, November 11 at 7:45 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday November 5 at 8 p.m. & 10 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30pm PT

Thursday, November 23 at 9pm ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT

24-hour marathon starts Saturday, November 25 at 10 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

TBS

Saturday, November 18 at 5 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 16 at 8 a.m. ET/PT

Friday, December 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, November 13: at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 5:03 p.m. ET/PT

Fred Claus

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday November 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, November 18 at 12:30 p.m. & 1 a.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 1:15 a.m. ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 12 at 5 p.m. & 10 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 2 p.m. & 12 a.m. ET/PT

Monday, November 27 at 3 p.m. & 12 a.m. ET/PT

Jack Frost

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 12:45 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Monday, November 13 at 12:15 a.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 12 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, November 27 at 11 a.m. ET/PT

The Polar Express

TBS

Saturday, November 4 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday November 5 at 5 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, November 11 at 4 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, November 18 at 3 p.m. & 11 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 2:45 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 19 at 4:27 p.m. & 10 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 2:12 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT

Four Christmases

TBS

Saturday, November 11 at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 3:15 p.m. & 12 a.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 3:45 a.m. ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday November 5 at 6 p.m. & 12 a.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 5:15 p.m. & 11 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 26 at 2:15 a.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 3:45 a.m. ET/PT

Monday, November 27 at 1:15 p.m. ET/PT

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

TBS

Saturday, November 11 at 1:30 p.m. & 11:45 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, December 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 3 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 26 at 12:15 a.m. ET/PT

Monday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, December 14 at 5 p.m. & 12 a.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 12:45 p.m. & 12:30 a.m. ET/PT

Office Christmas Party

TBS

Sunday, November 12 at 5:15 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. & 1:45 a.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 3 at 4:15 p.m. & 10:45 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, December 22 at 1 a.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 10:07 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, December 17 at 9:48 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, December 18 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 5:45 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET/PT

Deck the Halls

TBS

Saturday, November 11 at 2:15 a.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 8 p.m. & 12:22 a.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 8 p.m. & 12:22 a.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 12 at 2:45 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 30 at 5:56 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 24 at 4:42 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, December 25 at 11:15 p.m. ET/PT

The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

TBS

Saturday, November 18 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, November 19 at 12 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 12:15 a.m. ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 4:45 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Sunday, November 19 at 6:27 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 4:12 p.m. ET/PT

The Wizard of Oz

TBS

Saturday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, November 24 at 5:45 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 9 at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 12:15 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, December 25 at 8 p.m. & 10:15 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Monday, December 11 at 8 p.m. & 10:15 p.m. ET/PT

Arthur Christmas

TBS

Friday, November 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 1 p.m. ET/PT

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

TBS

Saturday, December 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET/PT

Friday, December 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, December 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT

TNT

Tuesday, November 14 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT

Sunday, December 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET/PT

A Christmas Carol (1999)

TNT

Thursday, December 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

