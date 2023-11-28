Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow! After being decked with more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is getting lit. The lighting of the Norway spruce will air live during the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which is returning with Kelly Clarkson pulling double duty as host and one of this year’s performers.

“The lighting of that magnificent tree at Rockefeller Center is one of the true joys of the holiday season and to have Kelly both host and perform feels like we’re getting our Christmas presents early this year,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group, said in a previous press release.

Before New York City looks extra merry and bright, here is everything to know about the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting...

When will the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree be lit?

The tree will be lit on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

What time will Christmas in Rockefeller Center start?

The two-hour special will begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting?

Christmas in Rockefeller Center will air live on NBC and will simulcast on Peacock.

Who is performing at the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting?

Get ready to rock around the tree because Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, Cher, David Foster, Liz Gillies, Darlene Love, Seth MacFarlane, Barry Manilow, Katharine McPhee, Keke Palmer, Carly Pearce, Manuel Turizo and, of course, the Radio City Rockettes are set to perform. Kelly Clarkson will also “deliver festive performances” during the broadcast.

Who is hosting the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting?

Kelly Clarkson has been tapped to host the 2023 telecast, which marks the 20th anniversary of her first Christmas in Rockefeller Center performance. “I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree!” the Grammy winner has said.

This year’s special will also include a special appearance by TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

How big is the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree?

The tree-mendous Norway spruce stands 80-feet tall and 43-feet wide.

How to see the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lit up?

The tree will be lit daily from 5 a.m. until midnight through Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. ﻿The Rockefeller Center tree will be lit for 24 hours on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Eve will be lit from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.