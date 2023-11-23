Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime and more

Thanksgiving is officially here, so we need to gear up for some well-deserved time off, and what better way to embrace the festive spirit than with a curated selection of holiday movies? Whether you’re seeking a solo escape or planning a family movie night, we’ve compiled a list of over 80 heartwarming films currently available on various streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Now is the perfect time to unwind and immerse ourselves in the world of holiday movies. From timeless classics to modern gems, our comprehensive list has something for everyone. So, grab your favorite blanket, brew a cup of cocoa, and let the holiday movie marathon begin.

Netflix

“Falling for Christmas”

“Holidate”

“Best. Christmas. Ever!”

“Love Actually”

“Love Hard”

“Let It Snow”

“White Christmas”

“Family Switch”

“Holiday in the Wild”

“Christmas As Usual”

“The Christmas Chronicles”

“The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”

“A Christmas Prince”

“The Knight Before Christmas”

“Single All the Way”

“The Man Who Invented Christmas”

“The Holiday Calendar”

“The Princess Switch”

“The Princess Switch: Switched Again”

“The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star”

“A Very Murray Christmas”

“Christmas Inheritance”

“A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding”

“Klaus”

“Dolly Parton’s “Christmas on the Square”

Amazon Prime

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

“Scrooged”

“Christmas Carol” (1984)

“Last Holiday”

“Christmas with the Kranks”

“It’s A Wonderful Life”

“The Man Who Invented Christmas”

“Snow Day”

“Something From Tiffany’s”

“Last Christmas”

“The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”

“Violent Night”

Disney+

“Home Alone”

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

“Home Alone 3”

“Dashing Through the Snow”

“The Santa Clause”

“Santa Clause 2”

“Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

“The Santa Clauses”

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

“Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (Jim Carrey version)

“Mickey’s Christmas Carol”

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

“Prep & Landing”

“Jingle All the Way”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“Noelle”

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”

“Godmothered”

“The Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Ernest Saves Christmas”

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe”

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

“While You Were Sleeping”

Hulu

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

“Happiest Season”

“Arthur Christmas”

“Die Hard”

“Snow Day”

“The Holiday”

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“Deck the Halls”

“The Mistle-Tones”

“Trolls: Holiday in Harmony”

“A Merry Friggin‘ Christmas”

“The Family Stone”

“Christmas Cupid”

“The Year Without a Santa Claus”

HBO Max

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Elf”

“A Christmas Carol” (1938)

“Arthur Christmas”

“Four Christmases”

“Fred Claus”

“A Christmas Story”

“A Christmas Story 2”

“The Polar Express”

“8-Bit Christmas”

“A Christmas Story Christmas”

“Jack Frost”

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

“Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets”

“Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban”

“Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire”

“Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix”

“Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince”

“Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1”

Apple TV+

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown”

Mariah Carey’s “Magical Christmas Special”

“Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”

“Spirited”

“‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas”

Peacock

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” (the classic animated one)

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (the Jim Carrey version; available between Dec. 20 and 31)

“The Grinch” (2018)

“Almost Christmas”

“Krampus”

“5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas”

“Miracle of 19th Street”

“The Best Man Holiday”

“The Housewives of the North Pole”

“The Dog Who Saved Christmas”

“Feast of the Seven Fishes”

