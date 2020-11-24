Ingredients:
-1.5 oz Revel Reposado
-.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
-.25 oz G.E. Massenez Ginger Liqueur
-1.5 oz Pumpkin Spice*
-2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
-Grated Nutmeg
-Garnish: Grated Cinnamon and Skewered Candied Ginger
Method:
Add all of the ingredients to a shaker and dry shake cocktail. Then, add ice and wet shake. Double strain into a coupe. Top with grated nutmeg and garnish with cinnamon and skewered candied ginger.
*For the Pumpkin Spice:
Will require 2 x 3-inch cinnamon sticks, 1 ½-inch piece fresh ginger, 3 whole cloves, 15 oz canned pumpkin purée, 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk and ½ cup oat milk. Combine cinnamon sticks, ginger, cloves, and 1½ cups water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook, whisking occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Whisk in pumpkin purée, condensed milk, cream, syrup, and salt and cook, whisking frequently, until mixture is thick and pudding-like in consistency, about 5 minutes. Whisk in vanilla and nutmeg, then strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing on solids with a spatula to release as much liquid as possible, into a large bowl.